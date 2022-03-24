World Cup play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana battle

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday morning departed Abuja for Kumasi for the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles who had been training in Abuja for the crucial clash departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard a chattered Air Peace flight.

All 25 players in camp, the technical crew led by Augustine Eguavoen and some other officials were on board.

Captain of the team, Ahmed Musa told NAN that the team would do its best to make Nigeria proud and ultimately secure the vital World Cup ticket.

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, in the first leg of the World Cup play-off, with the return leg slated for Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The winners over the two legs will advance to the World Cup billed for Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.(NAN)

