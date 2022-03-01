World Civil Defence Day: NSCDC sensitises Yobe residents on security

By Ahmed Abba

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday started the sensitisation of the residents of Yobe on neighbourhood security, and how they could ensure a conducive environment for living.

The State Commandant, Mr Useni Navokhi, said this in a statement signed by ASC Bala Garba, the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the command in commemoration of the World Civil Defence Day 2022.

According to Navokhi, the command organised a series of activities to mark the world civil defence day 2022 including town hall meeting to sensitise stakeholders on security, environmental sanitation among others.

He noted that one of the best ways to improve neighbourhood security was to get the entire community involved.

Navokhi urged the residents to observe and report any suspicious behaviour or movement to security agencies and to inform others in the community about criminal activity so all residents would be prepared to curtail such.

Navokhi said that as part of the celebration, the command embarked on environmental sanitation within the metropolis with a view to keeping the environment clean and improving the cordial relationship with the populace.

He advised residents to invest in personal and environmental hygiene.

The Commandant directed Area Commanders and the Divisional Officers to replicate the exercise in their respective divisions. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

