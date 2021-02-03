World Cancer Day: Lawmaker tasks women, men on regular checkups

A lawmaker in Lagos, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu has advised women and men to imbibe the habit of going for regular checkups to avert the increasing cancer rate in the country. Yishawu, a member representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, at the Lagos State House of Assembly gave the advice in commemoration of the 2021 World Cancer Day in Lagos on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Cancer Day is celebrated globally on every Feb. 4.

The legislator said regular checkups would reduce the number of people that were dying of cancer in the country. Yishawu said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said cancer was the second leading cause of death globally. According to him, this is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. The lawmaker also urged the state and federal government to increase their awareness on cancer and how it could be mitigated in the country. He said: “Our togetherness and cooperation will go a long way to achieve a healthier and brighter world without cancer.

“This is because this year’s theme, “I am and I Will” is a call to action for everyone of us. We believe that, through our positive actions.

“Together we can reach the target of reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer and non-communicable diseases by 2030. Yishawu said this year’s campaign showed that people’s actions had an impact on everyone around, within their neighbourhoods, communities and cities. (NAN)