World Cancer Day: Foundation calls for establishment of screening centres in 774 LGAs

Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, an NGO, has called for the establishment of cancer screening centres in the 774 local government areas in the country, to control and prevent the spread of the disease.

Founder and President of the foundation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, as part of the activities marking the 2021 World Cancer Day.

Ahmadu, who pointed out that early detection had been identified as effective way to curtail cancer, affirmed that the most promising approach to the control of the disease was a national commitment to its prevention.

She also emphasised the need for constant checkups in the treatment and prevention of cancer which had claimed millions of lives around the globe.

Ahmadu stated that the effect of new treatments for cancer on mortality had been largely disappointing.

She lamented that despite decades of basic and clinical research and trials of promising new therapies, cancer remained a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

Speaking on the 2021 theme of 2021 World Cancer Day, “Together, all actions matter”, Ahmadu, called for collective action against cancer.

She affirmed that the theme was a reminder of the enduring power of cooperation and collective action, noting that collective actions have an impact on every neighbourhoods, communities and cities.

“ There is urgent need for government at all levels to set up cancer testing centres. Above all, our collective actions have an impact on everyone around us, within our neighbourhoods, communities and cities.

“Besides, our actions are also being felt across borders. That is the reason why Helpline Foundation for the Needy aligns itself with this year’s theme: “Together, all of our actions matter”.

“This year is a reminder of the enduring power of collective action. When we choose to come together, we can achieve what we all wish for a healthier, brighter world without cancer,” Ahmadu said. (NAN)