World Bicycle Day: Bicycle healthy for physical well-being, cheaper – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Command, has advised Nigerians to readopt the use of bicycle as a means of transportation because of its benefits.

The Bayelsa Sector Commander, Mr Ibrahim Usman, gave the advice during the awareness ride to commemorate the third World Bicycle Day in Yenagoa on Friday.

Represented by Mrs Mirian Benemesegha, Deputy Corps Commander, Usman, said that bicycle transport was cheaper and healthy for physical wellbeing of the body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Usman led a team of cyclists comprising officers of the Corps, government officials and professionals during the awareness ride.

He said it was time to re-adopt the transportation system that had assisted human civilisation for ages.

According to him, apart from being cheaper than vehicles to acquire, bicycle is cheap to maintain and healthier for physical wellbeing of man and his environment.

Usman said it was due to the overwhelming benefits of the bicycle that the United Nations met in 2017 and declared June 3 of every year as the World Bicycle Day.

“Advanced countries have readopted bicycle transportation system as a matter of public health wellbeing and control of greenhouse effects of carbon emissions.

“We want our people to come back to the basics, cycling is good for the body, environment and it is economical to maintain.

“That is why we are raising the awareness again and calling on the Bayelsa Government to join us in this campaign to revive the culture of using bicycle as a means of transportation,’’ he said.

Mrs Grace Ayakpo, the State Commissioner for Transport, represented by Mr Abigini Ndiomu, an Assistant Director in the ministry, commended the efforts of the corps at ensuring road safety in the state.

Ayakpo said the initiative of the FRSC to revive the use of bicycle was a “noble one”, adding that the state government would do everything necessary to make it succeed.

Ayakpo described cycling as “one of the earliest means of transportation”.

Mr Solomon Ebite, a member, Association of Bicycle Riders, said that cycling helped in the free flow of blood to the heart to aid good function.

He added that it strengthened the lungs and the muscles while inhaling of good air help to improve posture.

Ebite also said that cycling helped the stamina in the body, as peddling reduce arthritis in various joints and all parts of the body.(NAN)

