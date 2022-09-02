World Bank to increase assistance to Nigeria’s poor, vulnerable, says Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The World Bank Group (WBG) has expressed its readiness to help in increasing assistance to Nigeria’s poor and vulnerable.

Vice President Osinbajo, in a tweet on Friday, said he met with WBG President, David Malpass, and discussed a wide range of issues including climate, energy, investment, exchange rate and poverty reduction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo is in Washington, U.S., to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s recently inaugurated Energy Transition Plan(ETP).

“It was a pleasure to meet with President @DavidMalpassWBG of the WBG.

“We discussed Nigeria’s ETP, our commitment to carbon neutrality, Nigeria’s development alongside our climate ambition, strengthening energy institutions and market, attracting FDIs and exchange rate unification.

“I was pleased to hear the World Bank Group’s readiness to support Nigeria on a few fronts including increasing social assistance for the poor and vulnerable,’’ he said.

Osinbajo said he also met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, to seek support for Nigeria’s ETP and for Nigeria’s participation as a G7 Climate Partnership Country.( NAN)

