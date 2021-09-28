World Bank says Indonesia’s economy to grow 5% in 2022

The Indonesian economy is expected to grow close to five per cent in 2022 after experiencing pressure from COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, World Bank says on Tuesday.

Chief Economist for the East Asia and Pacific Region, World Bank, Aaditya Mattoo, said factors driving Indonesia’s economy to grow close to five per cent are the government’s various efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

He observed that Indonesia has chosen a hybrid approach by tightening people’s mobility and trying to support the economy at the same time.

“Indonesian government has been taking an early measure to carry out a vaccination programme which has become a factor in boosting the economy because recovery is highly dependent on people’s immunity,” he said.

Matoo added that accelerating vaccination programmes, massive tracing, testing and treatment efforts as well as social distancing campaigns are also aspects of ways to restore the economy.

He, however, said there are still several challenges namely equitable distribution, budget for vaccinations and considering that the archipelago has a large and widespread population.

According to him, the Indonesian government also needs to carry out reforms, including those on social security who do not need assistance while receiving it.

He suggested that the Indonesian government should continue to develop digital infrastructures to make it able to reach underprivileged communities in all corners of the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...