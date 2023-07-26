World Bank restates commitment to development in Plateau

World Bank on glass building. Mirrored sky and city modern facade. Global capital, business, finance, economy, banking and money concept 3D rendering animation.

By Martha Agas

The World Bank has restated its commitment to supporting Plateau in implementing its development initiatives.

The Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the governor of Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang, on Wednesday at Government House, Jos.

He said that the Plateau was among the states that “are implementing some World Bank assisted projects”.

He also promised the governor to help the state in evaluating the projects for the desired impact.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state is implementing the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank assisted project of the Federal Government and also the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRIN) project.

“Our teams are here to help you figure out what needs to be done to deliver for the people Plateau and deliver in the most cost effective way,” he said.

He said that the visit to the governor was to intimate him of the World Bank assisted projects in the state, its achievements and where it could be strengthened.

According to him the role of governors is very critical in determining the success of their projects , especially as they are not grants but financial credits which would be paid overtime.

“I have seen that the role of the executive governors, especially for these programmes that are implemented by the states, is absolutely key.

“Where the executive governor takes us on is really a priority. That is where the programmes work well.

“Otherwise, the programmes don’t work so well, either they are delayed sometimes or the funds get used for other things,” he said.

He said that visit was also an opportunity for him to explain identified grey areas for the governor.

He also said that a lot of their financing sometimes came with additional policies and procedures that might be unfamiliar.

Responding, Mutfwang thanked the World Bank for the role it has played in providing opportunities for states in the country to accelerate development.

He assured them that his administration would be accountable, effective and productive to finances they might access to implement developmental projects.

He expressed hope that the action would provide more funding opportunities for his administration for more projects.(NAN)

