World Bank raises growth forecast for China to 8.5%

June 29, 2021



China’s recovery this year could be stronger than previously thought.

The Bank on Tuesday raised its growth projection to 8.5 per cent new analysis of China’s situation – a 0.4 percentage point rise from its previous analysis.

By 2022, the Bank expects growth of 5.4 per cent, which would mark a return to the long-term pre-pandemic trend.

Consumer and business confidence have both recently continued to improve, meaning labour market conditions and rising domestic demand could be .

China’s exports are also to continue to perform well, according to the Bank forecast.

However, the bank warned that a new coronavirus outbreak could disrupt activities.

A rigorous lockdown and strict entry restrictions began means China has seen hardly any coronavirus cases around March 2020, apart from minor outbreaks.

then, the ’s economy has been on the road to recovery.

The Chinese government is more cautious in its own growth forecast and set its official target for this year “above six per cent.’’ (dpa/NAN)

