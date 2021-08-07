World Bank project tackles flooding in Nasarawa with N1.5bn –coordinator

The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP) is to construct N1.5 billion storm water drains in five Nasarawa local government councils, to mitigate flooding, Mr Kwa’Kaha Jonathan, NEWMAP’s coordinator in the state, has said.

Launching the project in Lafia, on Friday, Jonathan explained that the World-Bank assisted NEWMAP, conceived the idea of executing the project in Nasarawa state, to address gully erosion and other forms of environmental degradation.

He listed the beneficiary LGAs to include Lafia, Doma, Keffi, Nasarawa and Toto, saying that the contract, which was awarded to Consolidated Engineering and Trading Company Limited, is scheduled for completion in four months.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule commended NEWMAP for conceiving the idea and providing the funds to address the issue of flooding in the state.

Sule noted that residents of the state had been facing environmental challenges, as a result of mining activities, deforestation, over grazing and indiscriminate waste disposal.

He called on the benefitting communities to cooperate with the contractors to enable them deliver the project according to specifications.

Earlier, Mr Musa Ibrahim, the state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, said the ministry was determined to address the issue of flooding across the state.

Ibrahim assured NEWMAP of necessary assistance, to ensure the success of the project. (NAN)

