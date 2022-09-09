World Bank President condoles with royal family, commonwealth

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The World Bank Group President, Mr David Malpass, has issued a statement to sympathise with the royal family and the commonwealth on the passing on of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is contained in a statement obtained from the World Bank website on Friday in Abuja by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“On behalf of the World Bank Group, we express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“The Queen was admired by people everywhere, and she witnessed enormous changes within the UK and around the globe over the last 70 years.

“Her Majesty travelled the world more widely than any other Monarch in British history. She also supported over 600 charities, leading by example on issues ranging from wildlife preservation to creating opportunities for young people.

“We will remember Queen Elizabeth II as a beacon of stability and continuity whose extraordinary life and reign were truly historic.”

NAN reports that Queen Elizabeth II of England died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced that she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

