World Bank multi-million naira power project to be inaugurated at UNN

University of Nigeria Nsukka will on December 19 inaugurate a World Bank assisted multi-million naira well equipped core building for Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED).

Prof Emenike Ejiogu, the Director of ACE-SPED disclosed this in Nsukka on Monday while speaking with our correspondent on the inauguration.

According to Ejiogu, Prof Polycarp Chigbu, the Acting Vice-chancellor of UNN would lead the University Management and Governing Council members to inaugurate the multi million naira world bank assisted project.

Ejiogu said that the mandate of ACE-SPED is to proffer sustainable solutions to power and energy challenges, peculiar to Sub-Sahara Africa through impactful educational research.

The director explained that, the centre would through its programmes award certificates on Master of Engineering, Master of Science and PhD on Renewable New Energy System,. Power Engineering, Sustainable Energy Material Engineering, Industrial Electronics Devices,

Also would award certificates on Control Instrumentation Engineering, Energy Policy, Regulation and Management.

Engineering Design and Product Development., Management of Technology and Innovation.

As well as professional Diploma on Additive Manufacturing (3-D printing).

“All the programmes of the centre have already been accredited by National Universities Commission (NUC)

” Officials from Federal Ministry of Education and NUC Abuja are expected to witness the inauguration on December 19,” the director said.

He said the well equipped centre had accommodation for laboratories, workshop halls, lecture theatres, offices among others.