World Bank IBB flood project 90 percent completed, says Gov. Emmanuel

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has said that the World Bank Assisted Flood Control located in Uyo metropolis was 90 per cent completed.



The project, which was executed by the Akwa Ibom Government, in conjunction with the World Bank, was expected to check flooding in Uyo metropolis and its environs.



Emmanuel stated this at the project sites as he undertook an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Uyo, on Saturday.



“The World Bank flood project is 90 percent completed. Then, in terms of deliverables, they have also exceeded my expectations. I just want to reassure that this will be completely finished before we leave office.



“Everything you’re seeing here right now apart from passing through the ring road III and then taking it to the outfall station. I think it’s almost done,” the governor said.



Emmanuel expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work on the IBB Flood Control and the Ekpene Ukpa Cable stayed bridge projects.



He described the drainage project as one of its kind in the whole country, in terms of length and quality.



He maintained that with the number of communities and lives, the project stood to impact positively; it can pass for a legacy project.



“I am impressed with the standard, the pace and the quality of delivery. We had some expectations, but as we can see here, they had gone beyond the standards we set for them.



“We were also a bit concerned about how to take water completely out of the Secretariat, but with what I am seeing here right now, I think that has been solved,” he said.



Emmanuel described the drainage project as more complicated and fund consuming.



“This is more complicated and more expensive than normal road construction. If you check what we have buried under the ground, it goes beyond normal politics to get this done. It takes a heart of love for the people to do this,” Emmanuel said.



He thanked members of the communities that construction works have had to pass through their place.



The governor regretted inconveniences they may have encountered and appreciated the contractors for working day and night, taking advantage of the dry season to move at the pace they are moving.



Earlier, Mr Charles Udoh, the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, supervising the IBB Flood Control Project, said the project traversed 17 communities and three local government areas.



It had 8.4Km main drains and 1.6km concrete tributary drains, intended to address flooding in the adjourning areas of Uyo metropolis.



The Managing Director of Wizchino Engineering Limited, Mr Jack Zou, who received and conducted the governor round the bridge, appreciated the state government for consistent funding of the project in spite of lean resources.



He assured that the bridge was constructed with the best engineering standards. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

