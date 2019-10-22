World Bank, FG boost education in Katsina state

The World Bank and the Federal government have donated 6,300 books for pupils in Daura Local Education Authority (LEA) in Katsina state to promote education in the area.

Malam Nuruddeen Lawal, the council education secretary, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Tuesday.

He said the text books would be distributed across the 49 existing primary schools in the area and judiciously used to impart knowledge.

“We will train our teachers on effective and efficient ways to use the books as instructional materials,“ he said.

He said that the books were donated under the newly introduced educational intervention tagged “Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).’’

According to him, the books will be used to teach only primary 1, 2 and 3 pupil, adding that they focuse mainly on the teaching subjects in those classes.

In a related development, the secretary has lauded the 1,026 teachers in the area for their doggedness, commitment, dedication in the conduct of their official duties.

The secretary, however, stressed that we “will reward merit and sanctioned the opposite. “

He also said that pupils’ enrollment had dramatically jerked up from the initial 75 to 91 per cent within one year, adding that the feat was achieved through mass mobilisation of parents.

The secretary also attributed the dramatic change in pupils’ enrollment to the role of the school based management committees, traditional rulers, school feeding programme and the commitment of all stakeholders in education.

Lawal commended the management of the state Universal Education Board (SUBEB) for its regular efforts in the provision of school furniture, promotion of teachers and the general welfare of the workforce.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that SUBEB in the state has built no fewer than 12 additional primary schools and renovated many others in Daura Local government Area. (NAN)