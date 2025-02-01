World Bank commits $1.2bn to girls’ education in Nigeria

The World Bank has announced that it has earmarked 1.2 billion dollars for investment in girls’ education across 18 states.

The states include; Borno, Ekiti, Kebbi, Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Gombe, Sokoto and Zamfara.

The World Bank Country Director, Mr Ndiame Diop, disclosed this at the relaunch of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme in Abuja on Friday.

Diop, represented by Tina George, the Bank’s Senior Social Protection Specialist, said the initiative aims to provide comprehensive support to enhance adolescent girls’ secondary education and empowerment.

“AGILE is a transformative initiative that holds the potential to reshape the future of Nigeria.

“AGILE is a 1.2 billion U.S. dollar investment in human development as a multi-sectoral programme that is implemented at the federal and state levels.

“It is to provide comprehensive support to increase adolescent girls’ secondary educational attainment and empowerment.

“An educated girl is truly a mirror, a mother of her community. When a girl is educated and empowered, she is a reflection of the community around her,” he said.

He added that the project also aims to empower adolescent girls through education and economic opportunities, reaching over 25 million beneficiaries.

Diop stated that the project targets 15.2 million students, including 8.6 million adolescent girls, both married and unmarried as well as those with disabilities in 18 states.

He further noted that the AGILE programme does not only aim to support the girl-child, but also seeks to empower the entire community around her, helping them to see themselves in the mirror.

Speaking on the progress of the project, he said that as of today, the AGILE programme has constructed 104 secondary schools and rehabilitated 3,922 schools to support both girls and boys.

He also mentioned that more than 2 million girls have directly benefited from the project, while over 1.7 million boys have also benefited.

He emphasised that collaboration among government bodies, traditional and religious leaders, educational institutions, and civil society organisations is essential in addressing the systemic barriers that hinder girls’ access to education.

He pledged the continuous support of the World Bank for initiatives that advance the development of education in the country. (NAN)