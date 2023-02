by Cecilia Odey

World Bank Group President David Malpass on Thursday, announced his intention to step down a year before the end of his term, said the organisation.

The World Bank chief would leave his position by the end of the group’s fiscal year on June 30, after serving more than four years, said the World Bank.

Malpass was nominated to the position during the administration under former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Xinhua/NAN)