World Bank approves new financing to Cambodia for education improvement

The World Bank on Wednesday approved new financing to help Cambodia improve equitable access to basic education.

According to its press release, the World Bank will provide a 60 million U.S. dollar credit through its International Development Association to Cambodia.

The funding will support the five-year General Education Improvement Project, which seeks to establish and develop human resources to develop a knowledge-based society in the Southeast Asian country.

World Bank country manager for Cambodia Maryam Salim said Cambodia has certainly made great achievements in expanding access to education.

Salim said however, equitable access to education for certain groups of children, such as those living in remote areas, coming from poor families or ethnic minority communities, and those living with disabilities, remains an issue.

“Student learning outcomes have been greatly affected by the prolonged school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We strongly hope that the project will address these challenges and build back better,” she said.

According to the press release the project’s key activities will include implementing a school-based management programme.

Also providing capacity development to teachers, school leaders, teacher trainers, and educational staff, and improving learning environments.

The project calls for construction and rehabilitation of school buildings, science laboratories, teacher training institutions and dormitories for teachers.

It also called for special education schools, purchase of education technology equipment, as well as support for students with disabilities. (Xinhau/NAN)

