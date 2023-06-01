World Bank approves loan to support sustainable rice production in China

World Bank on glass building. Mirrored sky and city modern facade. Global capital, business, finance, economy, banking and money concept 3D rendering animation.

The World Bank has approved a loan of 255 million U.S. dollars to support a programme that will reduce methane emissions and improve irrigation in rice production in central China.

Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for China, Mongolia and Korea said that the funds will also be used to improve drainage services in rice production.

According to the bank, the programme will contribute to boosting climate resilience in rural areas and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in grain production.

“The programme, with a total investment of 1.24 billion dollars financed by the World Bank loan and Chinese government funds, will spend five years developing a sustainable rice production model.

“It will create replicable and scalable knowledge and experiences for China and other rice-growing countries.”

Mara said the programme will provide innovative solutions to promote climate mitigation in China’s agriculture sector. (Xinhua/NAN)