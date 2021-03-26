World Bank approves $400m loan for China’s food safety

March 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



The World Bank has approved a loan of $400 million for a food safety improvement project to help reduce food safety risks.

Multiple measures were built into the project to assist farms and food enterprises to improve compliance with food safety and achieve food safety certification standards, World Bank said.

Good agriculture would be promoted, and using biodegradable plastic mulch, eco-friendly food packaging and plastics, the bank said.

Efforts would go into upgrading public for improved water quality and waste .

Risk-based preventive controls for maintaining a safe food environment from “farm to plate’’ would also be carried out under the project, it said.

\

The project would support about 7,500 family farms, cooperatives, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large-scale operations in the agriculture and food .

It would also improve food safety risk and serve to run sustainable businesses, said the bank. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,