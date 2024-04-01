World Backup Day: NITDA urges Nigerians to ensure backup of data 

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has advised Nigerians to prioritise data backup to avoid loss of information in commemoration of the World Backup Day.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, gave this advice on Sunday in an advisory to celebrate the day.

Umar said data backup was the practice of

copying an information from a primary to a

secondary location, to protect it in case of a disaster, accident, or malicious action.

‘

“The act of data backup is when you create a copy of your important information, store it in a secure and separate location, and recognise the backup as a restoration method.

“Your data is more valuable than your device. Remember a backup strategy isn’t

something to focus on just one day of the

year.

“It should be part of your cyber hygiene and by backing up your data, you are already

one step ahead of any cyber threat that

might cause data loss,” she said.

According to Umar, the rules of backup include keeping at least three copies of your data, maintaining the copies on two different storage

media and storing one copy offsite or in the cloud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Backup Day is celebrated annually on March 31 by the backup and tech industry worldwide.

The day highlights the importance of protecting data, keeping systems and computers secure.(NAN)

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi