World Athletics Championship: Orji Kalu hails Amusan for winning gold medal

By Emmanuel Afonne

Former governor of Abia and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has congratulated Tobi Amusan, for winning the women’s 100 metres hurdles in Oregon, U.S., on Sunday.

The News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amusan is the first Nigerian athlete to win a Gold medal at the World Athletics Championship.

Kalu in a statement on Monday described Amusan who is a graduate of University of Texas as a talented and skillful sprinter, while urging her to sustain the feat in future sporting events.

The Pillar of Sports in Africa, called on the younger generation to embrace sports as a profession, adding that Amusan’s performance would inspire the womenfolk.

Kalu expressed happiness over the superlative outing of Amusan, adding that the athlete had done Nigeria proud.

He said, “I am elated with the record breaking performance of Tobi Amusan, who clinched a gold medal after winning the women’s 100 metre hurdles at the World Athletics Championship.

“The athlete’s victory is a welcome and timely development for Nigeria.

“She has shown the world that Nigerians are talented.

“Amusan has indeed made Nigerians proud with her performance”.

Kalu wished the sprinter continued success in her career.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria finished joint-13th on the medals table with Amusan’s Gold and Ese Brume’s Silver in the Women’s Long Jump.

Team USA won 33 medals comprising 13 Gold, 9 Silver and 11 Bronze medals to win the championship, while Ethiopia finished second with 10 medals of which 4 are Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Jamaica finished third with 2 Gold, 7 Silver and 1 Bronze. (NAN)

