World Athletics Championship: Buhari celebrates track superstar, Amusan

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt congratulations to Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022.

According to the president, Amusan has set a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event and becoming the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja the president joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, ”who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the feat by the 25-year-old meant that she made history as the first Nigerian to win a world title and an unprecedented world record in one day.

Amusan first ran a blistering 12:12 seconds to shatter the world record of 12:20 seconds set by Kendra Harrison of U. S. in the semi-finals.

She then followed up with a (+2.5) wind assisted 12.06s in the final.

The president thanked the track superstar for making ”the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief”.

According to him, the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl will continue to inspire the upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.

He also commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.

The president lauded Team Nigeria for ”displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship at the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success is achievable” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

