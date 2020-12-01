World AIDS Day: ENSACA provides free testing services in Enugu

The Enugu State Agency for Control of AIDS, on Tuesday, provided free HIV testing services to residents of the state to enable them know their status.

The Executive Secretary, ENSACA, Dr Chinedu Idoko, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, said that the free testing services would avail those who tested positive the opportunity of applying anti-retroviral drugs.

He said that the free HIV testing services was part of the activities commemorating this year’s World AIDS Day.

According to Idoko, the World AIDS Day is a day mapped out to remember those who had suffered, recovered or died from HIV/AIDS scourge.

“The Day brings together people from around the world to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the scourge,” he said.

NAN reports that the theme for this year’s Day is: ‘Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact’.

“It is also a day mapped out to also enhance and mobilise people and pass preventive messages on HIV/AIDS.

“It serves as a day when we ensure that awareness on HIV/AIDS is sustained and that people keep all the necessary modalities to ensure they do not contract the disease.

“For those who are positive, it is a day to remind them that the anti-viral drugs are freely available for them to keep on taking to suppress their viral load and live normal life,” Idoko