World Affairs Challenge Winners : A Call for National Honours, By Dr.Uche  Akunebu 

“The deepest craving of human nature is the need to be appreciated “

-William James, American philosopher and Psychologist.

A text from the magnum opus ,”Things fall Apart” penned by the inimitable storyteller, Professor Chinua Achebe goes like this : “Okonkwo was well known throughout the nine villages and even beyond .His fame rested on solid personal achievements .As a young man of eighteen he had brought honour to his village by throwing Amalinze the cat . Amalinze was the great wrestler who for seven years was unbeaten, from Umuofia to Mbaino”

Amalinze the cat ,could be likened to retired American professional wrestler ,Hulk Hogan ,widely regarded as the most recognised wrestling star ,but Okonkwo at just eighteen became the giant killer ,as he threw Amalinze the cat to the ground in a wrestling match . Okonkwo by that rare feat became a cynosure of eyes in his community and beyond.

While Okonkwo brought honour to his village at the age of eighteen, our own “Okonkwos ” have brought honour to Nigeria in their youthful age . Justifying the prayers sought in an article by this writer in “The statesman Newspaper ” in 1999 . The “Okonkwos ” are Ekufu Ernest, Obuna Somtochukwu ,Umeodika Emmanuel, Ejike Ekene and Ubah Jason . Their coach John Onuigbo also comes for special mention.

These excellent students of Christ the Kings college (CKC) Onitsha in Anambra State activated palpable joy in the land ,when they won for their school and by extension Nigeria ,a gold medal at the world Affairs challenge (WAC) 2024 . Before clinching the big prize, the students of CKC Onitsha stood like the Roman Collossus, when at the African regional level ,they leveled top African countries academically;leaving judges of the competition in awe .

Organised by the WorldDenver ,the world Affairs challenge serves as a platform for high school students worldwide to address pressing global issues and propose innovative solutions aligned with the United Nations sustainable Development Goals . The 2024 competition, centered on tackling critical issues such as climate change ,poverty and inequality.

From information gathered, the “Okonkwos ” of CKC Onitsha secured the first position with their impactful and powerful project “Wise Tales by Primus ” It was a creative series of digital comic stories that addressed environmental degradation, climate change and substance abuse ,aiming to raise awareness and inspire positive behaviour among the youths .

There was endorsement of the stellar performance of our heroes that brought honour to Nigeria, by the competition judges ,who applauded the teams outstanding performance, commending their excellent presentation and application of SMART indixes with extraordinary action plan for global outreach.

Talking of endorsement of the superlative performance of the students of CKC Onitsha at the World Affairs challenge, it beats one hollow that not much have been said about the achievement of these young students that brought honour to Nigeria, which speaks to our disdain for academic feats and education in this part of the world.

The writer was appalled ,that not even a word came from the presidency to appreciate the honour brought to this nation by these young lads ,as against the birthday wishes extended to certain individuals in our society from time to time . Could it be that people who are handling official communication for the president do not understand what constitute “honour ” to the nation, as to advert the attention of the president to the great feat of CKC Onitsha?

When Super Eagles of Nigeria qualified for the semi-finals in the concluded confederation of Africa (CAF) football tournament in Ivory Coast, the presidency sent high-powered delegation to support our team ,and when the team came second ,they were hosted by the state ,and given national honours and lands . The writer applauds such act of appreciation demonstrated by the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, but do not understand why a college that went to a global competition and brought honour to the nation by winning a gold medal is ignored ? Why are we making education look irrelevant in our nation?

As the writer was bemoaning the attitude of the presidency to the students and the coach that made the nation proud at the global stage ,one is equally rankled that nobody the national assembly did not have anything to say on the national honour brought by the students of CKC Onitsha. Not even a single voice from the Senators or the house of representative members, coming by way of motion to inform the house on the development? This is sad!

Did anybody hear any word of encouragement from the minister of Education ? In other clime the minister of education would be in cloud nine that such an academic feat was achieved in his time ,and would do everything to flaunt such achievement.

The writer equally is not happy with the response of the Anambra State government ,as it never said anything in honouring the students and the coach that brought honour to the state . Professor Charles Soludo should have increased the awareness of what students had done by offering juicy packages to the students that made the State proud. If tomorrow another country snaps these young talents to their benefit, as a result of our non appreciative attitude backed by concrete support, grumbling begins .

The writer is aware of a television programme were young people are locked up in a location ,indulging in debauchery, only for the winner of the competition to go home with millions of naira and advertising endorsement that runs into millions as well. Winners of such competitions on most occasions have been hosted by their state governments . Placing premium on frivolities over values that grow societies.

When Punch Newspaper broke the good news ,the writer engaged their online publication by making a proposition that those students and mentors that brought honour to the nation by winning the World Affairs challenge (WAC)2024 should be given national honours ,which many readers that reacted to the suggestion agreed on ,and which one is reaffirming the initial position .

According to the National honours Act No .5 of 1964 ,enacted in the first Republic, the Nigerian National Honours are a set of orders and decorations conferred upon Nigerians and friends of Nigeria every year ,it is to honour Nigerians who have rendered service to the benefit of the nation.

The students of CKC Onitsha and their coach have rendered service that is of benefit to the nation ,by winning a global competition that is about solving global challenges, of which Nigeria is a member of that global village. With the students with us ,some of the challenges plaguing our nation can be ameliorated ,as they will continue to put to use the same brain that got them international recognition.

The writer and all those that reacted positively to my call for national honours for the CKC students and their mentors on the Punch online handle, once more makes the valid case of asking President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to recognise and give them National Honours ,as what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

Dr Uche Akunebu, is the Head of poets of the world (Poets del mundo) Nigerian chapter, and Editor of the African book series of the international human rights arts Festival based in New York.