Workshop ‘ll create awareness on new NNPC structure, operations- Okoye

By Deji Abdulwahab

Mr Peter Okoye, the Partner, Tedran Consulting, says sensitisation workshop on the current status of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., will create awareness on its structure and operations.

Okoye made the assertions on Thursday at a two-day Sensitisation and Awareness Workshop on the Current Status of NNPC Ltd. in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by NNPC, in collaboration with Tedran Consulting, with the theme: “Understanding Our National Oil Company (NNPC Ltd) Post Petroleum Industry Act”.

Okoye said the workshop was aimed at enlightening the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and general public on the activities of the corporation in line with its mandate.

“It is good for us to have a forum where we can interact with the CSOs to let them understand what the new NNPC Ltd is all about.

“And how these changes are going to affect the oil industry in Nigeria,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Olalekan Edwards, the President-General of a group, known as “The Natives’’, said the workshop would help in educating relevant stakeholders to understand what NNPC Ltd was doing.

Edwards said it would also expose the saboteurs amongst them, as well as change the narratives, from being protesters, to being participants in their own affairs.

Also, Mr Danladi Inuwa, the Executive Vice President, Business Services, NNPCL Ltd., said that the company was carrying out numerous programmes in terms of gas to power, gas to industries and of course the petroleum product supply.

According to Inuwa, NNPC Ltd. is focussing on monetising gas and that this has given rise to some of the key projects which the company had embarked upon.

“The AKK Gas Pipeline Project is going to transmit gas from Ajaokuta to Kaduna and Kano, with associated power plant going on across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline is a 614km-long pipeline being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to transport natural gas from Southern to the Central Nigeria.

The £2.2 billon ($2.8bn) pipeline project, represents phase one of the 1,300km-long Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project, which is being developed as part of Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan.

This is to utilise the country’s surplus gas resources for power generation as well as for consumption by domestic customers.

The TNGP project also forms part of the proposed 4,401km-long Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) to export natural gas to customers in Europe. Nigeria holds Africa’s biggest and one of the world’s biggest gas reserves.

It has proved natural gas reserves stand at 188 trillion cubic feet (tcf) comprising 99tcf of associated gas and 89tcf of non-associated gas.

The AKK pipeline is to be developed on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis, under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) supervised by Nigeria’s Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). (NAN)