‎Workshop : Engineering trains scholars, students in career development, entrepreneurship

‎Students of Faculty of Engineering University of Nigeria Nsukka and and scholars of Africa Center of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development



‎ (ACE-SPED) have been trained on career development and entrepreneurship.



‎Speaking during a workshop organised by ACE-SPED in collaboration with University of Nigeria Nsukka Engineering Faculty Alumni Association (UNNEFAA) on Wednesday, Prof Emenike Ejiogu the Director of ACE-SPED said the workshop was to groom students especially final year engineering students and ACE-SPED scholars on career development and entrepreneurship.



‎”This workshop is a welcome collaboration between UNNEFAA



‎and ACE -SPED to groom UNN students especially final year engineering students and ACE-SPED scholars in career development and entrepreneurship as well as on industrial occupational safety.



‎”This is the beginning of a collaboration with the Engineering Alumni and ACE -SPED to deliver training that ordinarily would not be covered in the regular curriculum of study.



‎”This collaboration will equip our graduates in enhanced career development skills for enterprise formation and management,” Ejiogu said.



‎Earlier in a remark, Engr. Emmanuel Ezekwe, the President of University of Nigeria, Nsukka Engineering Faculty Alumni Association (UNNEFAA) said that



‎this workshop provided an opportunity for a students and scholars to connect, especially the final year student of engineering



‎as it centres in career development and entrepreneurship.



‎”From this hybrid workshop they have learn how to engage people, treat their designs and models as engineers as welll as how to abide by the ethics of the profession in carrying out their work.



‎The president who was represented by Mr. Christian Ahamufula said that, the workshop was planned in way that targeted beneficiaries can connect either physically or virtually



‎”Resource persons in this workshop are reputable engineers with many years of experience on the job working in different parts of the world.



‎ “Participants will know the latest practical trends in engineering outside what they are learning in the classroom .



‎He expressed appreciation to Prof Ejiogu, the director of ACE-SPED for allowing his centre to collaborate with faculty Engineering alumni to organise the workshop and pledged for more collaboration in future



‎According to the president, resource persons during the workshop are



‎Engr. Chibuzo MbanefoI whose presentation was on



‎Industrial Safety,



‎Engr Prof Ozoemena Ani, talked on Career Development Industry Readiness and Entrepreneurship.



‎Engr Prof Arthur Ekwe lectured on Career Development, Workplace Ethics and Expectations



‎Engr. Emmanuel Kolawole talked about



‎Career Development, Industry Readiness while



‎Engr Ihechiluru Okoro presentation was on Career Development Assessment Centres, and in-Tray excercise



‎Some of the participants interviewed by our correspondent said that the workshop had really opened their eyes to what employers are looking from them.



‎They said now they understand how to align their skills in career development as well as the importance and the safety in adhering to the ethics of engineering profession.



‎