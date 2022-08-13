Works Minister assures timely completion of road projects nationwide

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar El-yakub, has said that Kano-Gwarzo – Dayi road will be completed before the end of this year.

El-Yakub disclosed this on Saturday, while inspecting the construction of Kano -Dawakim-Tofa-Gwarzo- Dayi and Kano western bypass road project in Kano.

He said that the roads when completed would go a long way towards boosting commercial activities in the areas in addition to creating jobs..

“It is our policy not just to stay in Abuja and wait for updates from our staff and contractors. From time to time, the ministry do personally travel on the roads and assess them first hand.

” I have inspected the road projects first hand and with the level of completion, I can say when the projects may likely be completed,” he said.

He said that the projects is an interstate road that needs to be reconstructed and renewed from a single carriageway to a dual carriageway.

“Kano – Gwarzo – Dayi road is a 83.42 kilometres that include three bridges and is a major route in the northern part of Nigeria that link Kano with many states in the northwest and north central geopolitical zones,“he said.

He said that when completed, traffic will also be reduced and travel time would be fast while employment would be provided for the people around the area.

“It will also boost socio-economic activities between Kano and Katsina states,”he said.

He said that similar inspection was ongoing in Katsina state to ensure that residents enjoy free access to their work and business places..

The minister who also inspected the Federal Housing project expresses joy that subscribers have already occupied the houses.

He said that the national housing projects ware in phases one and two and started across the country in 2016 as part of the President Muhammadu Buhari housing policy.

He said that the housing projects are expected to be in three phases, while two have been delivered successfully”,he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

