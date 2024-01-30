Works, Finance Ministers undertake inspection of Third Mainland Bridge

The Minister of Works, Sen. Nweze David Umahi, and his counterpart, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun have undertaken the inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Federal Ministry of works on Tuesday.

While Inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation work this Tuesday, the Ministers took time to examine different aspects of the rehabilitation work, commending the contractor, Messrs CCECC for their good efforts so far.

Sen. Umahi particularly gave good attention to the ongoing relaying of asphalt pavements of the bridge whWich commenced at the Owornshoki end of the 11.8kn bridge, noting the quality of work by the contractor, encouraging them to maintain the quality of work.

On the installation of the solar based street lights and the CCTV cameras on the 3rd mainland, Engr Umahi described solar lights as very useful and will be strategic for road users. He however told the contractor to ensure the right quality materials are utilised to ensure value for money.

In the inspection team of the two ministers were other senior government officials and the Contractor handling the project.

It would be recalled that the Ministers of Works and Finance had early in January this year visited the ongoing construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road projects to assess the status of the project

