Works and Housing Minister mourns Abba Kyari

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu, has described the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari, as a great loss to Nigeria.

The minister, who disclosed this in a condolence message he signed on Sunday, said it is gratifying that the chief of staff died while in active service to his fatherland.

Mr Kyari died on Friday from complications of COVID-19 infections. He was buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja.

Engr Aliyu said: “With the demise of Malam Abba Kyari, Nigeria has lost a great man. He was a technocrat par excellence, and a seasoned administrator who deployed his deep knowledge, competence and experience in serving his country.”

The minister condoled with President Buhari for losing a long – time trusted ally and dedicated and obedient aide.

He also commiserated with the deceased immediate family; and the government and people of Borno State for their lost of an illustrious and industrious son. He prayed to the Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest.

“It’s indisputable that Malam Abba Kyari had deployed his intellect, tact and vast knowledge in serving Nigeria as President Buhari’s chief of staff. His finesse and strategic approach to every issue before him easily endeared him to whoever he interacted with. His contribution will be surely missed,” the minister said.

The minister said Malam Abba Kyari would be remembered as one of President Buhari’s dependable ally who had worked tirelessly to actualise the visions and aspirations of the president in rebuilding the country’s dilapidated infrastructure, entrenching good governance and deepening democratic ideals in the country.

He also urged Nigerians to heed to the precautionary protocols issued by health authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. He said with strict observance of physical and social distancing, the commitment of all relevant authorities, and fervent prayers, Nigeria will overcome this pandemic.