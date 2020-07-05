Workers worry over safety of NBET documents

Share the news













There is disquiet within a critical agency of the Federal Ministry of Power, NBET as some concerned staff have raised alarm over alleged ongoing destruction of vital contract and financial records.

The staff made up of senior and junior staff had reportedly made submission to both Federal Ministry of Power and Finance, following the recent sack of NBET Managing Director, Marylin Amobi.

The staff alleged that enormous amounts of public funds in excess of millions of naira at the moment risk being frittered away in the name of unearned terminal benefits.

The workers reportedly stated that the Company, NBET that has suffered many financial trespasses in the past and it is now on the verge of facing same scenario. They are crying out over alleged plan to pay outgoing MD/CEO, Marilyn Amobi huge terminal benefit and welfare packages, a move which NBET officials described as a gross abuse of civil service rule.

Those perfecting the terminal benefit have allegedly bypassed the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) .Workers say the move is in violation of Public Service Rules and Financial Standard.

The outgoing MD was earlier suspended in the December 2019 by the power minister, Saleh Mamman, for gross financial abuse, and had been reportedly indicted by anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC. Apart from the two anti-graft agencies, Nigeria’s auditor-general also allegedly queried the agency’s actions.

Workers said a recent memo sanctioned by Amobi, has reportedly limited those allowed into office to her cronies.

There are loud calls by concerned staff of NBET that she should be made to vacate the office immediately.

It would be recalled that just recently Amobi was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari, bringing to an end her controversial stint at the company. Her sack triggered widespread jubilation among staff, who had severally accused Amobi of abuses, including alleged misuse of public funds and maladministration in her near four years tenure.

Long before the recent sack, Amobi had reportedly debunked allegations against her. She and her associates blamed resistance to her reforms for the antagonism towards her.

Those who know here closely have equally defended her saying the allegations of fraud were unfounded.Reacting to allegation of over- invoicing contracts, Amobi reportedly said NBET doesn’t issue invoice, so the question of over invoicing cannot arise.

