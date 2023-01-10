Workers welfare, my priority since assumption of office – Makinde

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the welfare of the workforce has always been his priority since assumption of office 44 months ago.

Makinde, who stated this during the Inter-faith service in Ibadan on Monday, said he had kept the promise to uphold workers’ welfare.

He said his administration had ensured that no worker was sacked unjustly as his policy was built on fairness, equity and justice.’

According to him, his administration has employed many health workers and 5,000 teachers.

He assured the state public and civil servants that his government would continue to be committed to their welfare.

In his sermon, Islamic cleric, Alhaji Bello Rufai, said that Makinde had been embarking on policies that would bring succour to the civil servants and people of the state in general.

He appreciated the governor for fulfilling his electoral promises to workers.

Also, the State Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola, pledged the continued support of the civil servants to the government and called for dedication from workers.

Agboola commended the state workforce for the cooperation with the present administration since inception

.

She said that workers could proudly say that they had a better and stable life in the service of the state, in spite of the dwindling resources.

She thanked the governor for approving the 2021 promotion across board, which she said would be based on merit.

She added that TESCOM training programme for over 20,000 teachers, capacity building and approval of the renovation of the Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre were among some key achievements of Makinde’s administration. (NAN)