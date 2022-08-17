Workers strike: EEDC announces power supply disruption

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced power supply disruption within the South-East due to strike by electricity workers.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, on Wednesday in Enugu.

“Following the industrial strike embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), power stations operations across the franchise area of EEDC plc have been disrupted.

“As a result of this, all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states,” he said.

According to him, consultations are ongoing among critical stakeholders in the power sector to address the issue and possibly restore supply.

“The management of EEDC hereby encourages customers and neighbourhood associations to be vigilant and protect electrical installations within their environment against elements who might take advantage of this outage to vandalise installations,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman also appealed for continued patience and understanding of the company’s esteemed customers “while this is resolved”.

Electricity workers under the aegis of NUEE are protesting the non payment of outstanding arrears owed to former workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

NUEE is also protesting suspension of conditions of service and career path for workers and the directive by the TCN board to conduct promotion interviews for acting principal managers who are moving to Assistant General Managers among others. (NAN)

