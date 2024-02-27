Workers stage peaceful protest in Plateau over economic hardship

Workers came out in their numbers in Plateau to peacefully protest against the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that local, state, and federal governments workers, took to the streets of Jos carrying placards with different inscriptions to express their displeasure over the biting hardship.

Some of the inscriptions were; ‘hunger is killing us’, ‘end insecurity, create jobs and economic

prosperity’, ‘education is our right, stop school fees increase’ and’make our refineries work’.NAN also reports that the protest was declared by the national body of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Feb. 16, to draw government’s attention to the sufferings of the masses, especially workers.

Plateau NLC Chairman, Mr Eugene Manji, who addressed the protesters, said that it had become almost impossible for the masses to feed, transport, and pay their children’s school fees.Manji said that the protest was not to witch-hunt, malign, or disgrace the government of the day, but to draw its attention to the sufferings of the masses.According to the NLC chairman, many Nigerians are dying as a result of the economic hardship, as many could not feed themselves or take care of their health.He noted that though the struggle for better economic welfare did not start with the current government, it had however, worsened as a result of the subsidy removal and spike in the exchange rate.“The negative implications of subsidy removal and the exchange rate are responsible for the high prices of goods and services in the country.“Everybody is facing a harsh economic condition: parents, students, and children. In fact, everybody is affected by the high cost of food and transportation.“We are calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to do the needful before it goes beyond control. We are not fighting the government; we are expressing our grievances,’’ Manji said.Prof. Kiri Jaryum, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Jos Branch, said that workers would resist the tribulations and continue to live.Jaryum said that workers would not only live, but live better, stating that the economic condition had pushed Nigerian workers to the war.“When we are united, there’s nothing we cannot achieve. Therefore, I call on all of us to continue to be united, despite differences in various work places,’’ he added.Mr Anthony Joro, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Jos Branch, said that the hardship the workers were facing were beyond comprehension.“Some years ago, our minimum wage was 30,000, and a bag of rice goes for less than 6,000. Then today, a bag of rice is going for N70,000 to N100,000.“Even with local rice, we cannot afford it again. I was so surprised this morning when I was told that a cup of sugar now costs 400 naira.“My fellow workers, you must know that this clarion call is necessary for us to survive. Let us all support our leadership to continue to fight for our good,’’ Joro added. (NAN)