Workers shut Ogun assembly over non-implementation of financial autonomy

March 23, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 reports that the indefinite was due to failure of government to implement financial legislature as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (As amended). newsmen at the assembly complex, Mr James Obanla, the State Chairman of PASAN, said that the assembly staff had joined the as directed the body.Obanla said that all activities at the assembly complex would be grounded indefinitely

.He explained that several notices had issued to the government on the need to implement the financial signed into law President Muhammadu Buhari, but without any action.The PASAN chairman, who noted that the would affect correspondences from the executive arm of government,  however,  expressed confidence in the quick resolution of the issue.Speaking on the of the financial when fully implemented, Obanla said that the would the business of government and also provide room separation of power.“

The strike is indefinite,   businesses among the three arms of government will be affected.“Today’ plenary is already affected and the stakeholders’ forum scheduled tomorrow will likely be affected too,” he said.NAN reports that the lawmakers and staff of the assembly were conspicuously absent at the complex.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,