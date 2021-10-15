Workers of Plateau tertiary institutions give conditions to end strike

The Joint Union Plateau State-Owned Tertiary Institutions has vowed to continue with its on-going strike until the state addressed unresolved demands.

Chairman the union, Mr Sunoe Longbam, gave the condition at a news conference on Friday in Jos.

He said had breached numerous agreements reached with the union in the past, hence the rationale for the on-going industrial action.

“As you are all aware, workers Plateau State-owned tertiary institutions have been in strike for the past two weeks as a result breach of agreement with on lingering issues.

“As a matter fact, till this moment, none those agreements have been honoured by government.

“We are also worried by the manner with which agencies and departments are attending to our issues.

“A situation where our reminders and notices are not responded to by the calls for concern.

“It in the light these that we are compelled to call this news conference.

“It is to inform about our lingering unresolved issues in order to put the records straight and let everybody know that until our demands are met, the strike will continue,’’ he said.

Longbam said that some the issues revolve around non-release 25 per cent Treasury Single Account funds amounting to N460 million to tertiary institutions and the non-implementation of peculiar allowance as contained in earlier agreements.

Others are non-payment pension arrears to its retired members for 24 months, reconsolidation salary structure of tertiary institutions and continuous withholding of salary deductions of members by government.

The chairman called for support and cooperation of parents and members of in the union’s bid to salvage tertiary education in the state from total collapse. (NAN)

