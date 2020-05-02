Workers Day: Youths Digest hosts 2 celebrated Nigerian journalists for CJD chat

The Campus Journalism Dialogue (CJD) is set to host two celebrated Nigerian journalists, Lekan Otufodunrin and Ajibola Amzat, for a Tweet Chat on Friday, in commemoration of 2020 Worker’s Day.

The CJD Twitter Chat is a flagship webinar series hosted by the Youths Digest, with support from the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

According to the Youths Digest editor, Gidado Shuaib, in a statement on Wednesday, said the session is aimed at engaging campus journalists on the occasion of this year’s May Day celebrations.

Mr Shuaib disclosed that Otufodunrin, a former online editor of The Nation newspaper and now the Executive Director of Media Career Services, will speak on ‘Tips for Building a Successful Career in Journalism’.

He added that Amzat, editor of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), will engage Journalists on ‘Investigating the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Guide for Inspiring Young Journalists’.

“Campus journalists, who will be participating in the 3pm event on Friday, can send in their questions and also tweet @lotufodunrin @TheICIR and @YouthsDigest.

“Questions and comments can also be forwarded via #CJDChat hashtag,” a statement from the Youths Digest read in part.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the platform had organised series of online media training and seminars for campus journalists across the country.

The seminars, which were adjudged insightful, were facilitated by prominent journalists, Digital security experts and media professionals.