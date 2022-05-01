Workers day: TUC urges FG ,ASUU to resolve difference

By Hussaina Yakubu

Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kaduna State Council has called on the Federal Government, as a matter of urgency, to resume negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its prolonged strike.



Comrade Abdullahi Danfulani, state Chairman of TUC Kaduna made the call at a press conference as part of the activities marking the 2022 workers day celebration on Sunday in Kaduna.



Danfulani said that constant strikes by the union due to the two parties refusal to reach an agreement had distracted the academic calendar.



He noted that the country could not compete in the present millennium with an academic curriculum that was drafted over three decades ago.



He said as part of the celebration, the union had called on the leaders to do the needful in the area of rebuilding the nation’s economy and education with the available and adequate human and material resources in the country.



While commending the government for its intervention in the area of security, it urged for a more robust fight against insurgents in the country.



He said there was need for more transparent process in tackling the challenges adding that standing together in sincerity and unity, greater success would be achieved.



The union also called on all its members and Nigerians to vote wisely as 2023 general polls approached and elect credible leaders.



He appreciated the Kaduna State Government for not only paying salaries as at when due but sustaining the payment in spite of the paucity of funds.



NAN reports that the theme of the year 2022 May Day is “Labour, politics and the quest for good governance and Development in Nigeria”.



Danfulani also thanked God for the opportunity to witness yet another May Day celebration in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

