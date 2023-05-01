Workers’ Day: TUC honours Yemi-Esan for promoting workers’ rights, welfare

By Okon Okon

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, has honoured the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, for promoting workers welfare and their rights in service.

Mr Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Communications, office of the HOCSF, said in a statement, on Monday in Abuja, that Yemi Esan was honoured as part of the activities lined up for the 2023 Workers’ Day Celebration.

Ahmed said the HOCSF was honoured with the “Most Outstanding Female Worker Award’ at the 2023 Edition of the Nigerian Workers Dinner/Awards night held in Abuja, on Saturday.

While presenting the award, President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, said the Award was in recognition of Yemi-Esan’s antecedents and outstanding contributions towards the promotion of Nigerian workers’ rights and improvement of their welfare.

Osifo appreciated the HOS, on behalf of the entire Nigerian workforce, for her consistency in reinvigorating staff, as well as transforming the service for enhanced national growth.

Also, in her Keynote Address, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr Habiba Lawal, described Yemi-Esan as ‘the face of a New Civil Service and a quintessential Civil Servant’.

Ahmed added in the statement that dignitaries who graced the event included the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Malam Mele Kyari and many governors ably represented by deputies, as well as other dignitaries. (NAN)