Workers’ Day: SDP Calls for Urgent Labour Reforms in Nigeria

As workers across the globe marked International Workers’ Day on Wednesday, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has called for urgent reforms to improve the conditions of Nigerian workers, highlighting delayed wages, inadequate welfare, and poor social security as major concerns.

By Chimezie Godfrey

As workers across the globe marked International Workers’ Day on Wednesday, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has called for urgent reforms to improve the conditions of Nigerian workers, highlighting delayed wages, inadequate welfare, and poor social security as major concerns.

In a statement to commemorate the annual observance, signed by the National Labour and Civil Society Secretary (SDP), Rosemary A. Effiong, the party described May 1st as “not just a celebration, but a call to action,” urging government, employers, and civil society to recommit to the dignity and protection of workers across the country.

“Workers receive wages that do not reflect the rising cost of living. Welfare packages lack critical components like health insurance, and social security is practically nonexistent in many sectors,” Effiong stated.

She pointed to widespread issues affecting the Nigerian workforce, including irregular salary payments, delayed pensions in both the public and private sectors, and low remuneration that undermines the value of labour.

She called on the government to implement and enforce a realistic minimum wage adjusted to inflation and urged employers to invest in comprehensive welfare programs covering healthcare and housing.

She recalled that the International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, is celebrated worldwide to honour the contributions and struggles of workers. According to her, the celebration traces its roots to the Haymarket affair of 1886 in Chicago, where labourers protested for better working conditions and the eight-hour workday.

Effiong acknowledged the historic significance of the day, saying it “stands as a global reminder of the essential role workers play in shaping societies, driving economies, and building nations.” She also emphasized the need to recognize the contributions of informal workers, women, migrant labourers, and frontline personnel, many of whom operate without adequate protections or recognition.

“As the world evolves, so too does the nature of work,” Effiong stated. “We must invest in up-skilling, ensure occupational safety, and embrace inclusive practices that empower the most vulnerable members of our workforce.”

She also urged stakeholders to collaborate in advancing policies that reduce inequality and protect jobs. “I call upon employers, government bodies, trade unions, and civil society to work hand-in-hand to promote decent work and secure fair labour standards,” she added.

Effiong concluded with a note of solidarity: “To every worker across our nation and around the world: we see you, we value you, and we stand with you.”