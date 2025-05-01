Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu reiterates support for workers

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commended workers’ resilience, reiterating his administration’s support for them.

By Aderonke Ojediran/Esenvosa Izah

Sanwo-Olu gave the re-assurance at the 2025 Workers Day celebration with the theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in Midst of Economic Hardship’.

The event held on Thursday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium.

He adopted speeches presented by labour unions and re-affirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the state’s workforce and delivering a more robust public service.

“I have listened to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC); I understand your demands, I have adopted your speeches and we will continue to work as partners in progress.

“Workers take home will be enough to take them home, our goal is to ensure that. We will continue to work on infrastructure that will make the lives of worker better.

“I thank you all for defying the rain and coming out to celebrate yourselves. You all deserve to be celebrated.

“Thank you for being an integral part of our government, I salute you all,” the governor said.

He said that the 2026 May Day celebration would take place at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere to accommodate the large number of workers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as usual, workers’ turnout for the event was massive.

In spite of rainfall, labour unions participated in a colourful march past as they wore customised T shirts, caps and ‘ankara’ fabrics of various colours.

The state Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, and the state Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, lauded Lagos State workers for dedication.

They highlighted various initiatives by the state government to improve staff welfare and provide conducive work environment. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)