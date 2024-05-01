Workers’ Day: PRP urges FG to uplift living standards of workers

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged the Federal Government to evolve policies that will uplift the living standard of workers and the less privileged.

The acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Muhammed Ishaq, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday as Nigerians celebrate May Day.

He said that such policies should include implementing a living wage, improving social protection and investing in quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

”The PRP extends its heartfelt solidarity to the hardworking men and women of Nigeria on the occasion of the workers’ day celebration.

”As we mark this year’s workers’ day, we recognise the importance of the day and acknowledge the immense contributions of workers to the growth and development of our nation.

”The party acknowledges the challenges being faced by workers and the masses such as low wages, poor working conditions, unemployment and general lack of social protection.

”We support workers’ fight for a better quality of life, fair wages and improved working conditions,” he said.

Ishaq also urged the organised labour to continue their advocacy for workers’ rights and to collaborate with the government in the pursuit of such objectives.

He said that a prosperous and equitable Nigeria was only possible when the needs and welfare of workers were given due attention.

”The PRP remains committed to the cause of the Nigerian workers and the downtrodden. We pledge to work towards ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights protected.

”Together, we shall build a nation where the dignity of labour is truly valued and all citizens have equal opportunities to thrive.” he said. (NAN)

By Naomi Sharang