Workers Day: Police laud Anambra workers for standing for national unity

The Anambra Police Command says it appreciates civil servants in the state for their resolve to stand up against any act that will threaten the National unity.

The command made the appreciation in a press release made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command.

According to Ikenga, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police, whose retirement from service is with effect from May 1, the workers’ day, congratulated workers in the State, on the eve of the world-wide celebrations.

Adeoye lauded workers in the State for their commitment, dedication and resolution to sustain the message of peace and standing up against illegal sit-at-home order on Mondays.

He said that Anambra workers have deliberately avoided acts that threaten national unity and public peace, which he called a huge plus.

The CP urged workers and residents alike to remain law-abiding, be vigilant and continue to partner with Police and other security agencies in the state.

Adeoye urged Anambra residents to synergise and collaborate towards combating all forms of criminality. (NAN)

By Joy Mbachi