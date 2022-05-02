Workers’ Day: PDP wants government to address ASUU strike.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to immediately attend to the industrial action embarked upon by lecturers in public universities to halt an imminent collapse of Nigeria’s education sector.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Sunday to mark the 2022 International Workers’ Day.

Ologunagba said that inaction towards the welfare of workers had continue to dislocate the nation’s social order and cripple its major productive sectors with grave negative ripple effect on millions of families and the nation at large.

Ologunagba added that general stagnation on issues of the welfare of workers reflected the ugly reality in the nation, including the closure of public universities.

He, however, commended Nigerian Workers for their patriotism, patience and determination towards nation building in spite of the asphyxiating environment, describing workers as real drivers of Nigeria’s life.

Ologunagba said that the workers as real drivers of Nigeria national life represent that Nigerian resilient spirit and fight for survival in the citizens’ resolve to move the nation forward in spite the challenges.

He called on the workers and indeed all Nigerians to remain calm and keep hope alive as the PDP takes strong steps to democratically return to power in 2023 to rescue and rebuild the nation.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

