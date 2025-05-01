Workers Day : PDP salutes Ogun workers unwavering commitment to socioeconomic growth 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun has applauded the state’s workforce for its resilience, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment to the overall growth

By Abiodun Lawal



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun has applauded the state’s workforce for its resilience, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment to the overall growth and socio-economic prosperity of the state.

Mr Kayode Adebayo, the party’s Publicity Secretary in Ogun, gave the commendation in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Adebayo explained that in spite of recent econo

mic realities, workers had continuously demonstrated remarkable dedication, offering selfless service to the state with strong passion and a high sense of professionalism and patriotism.

The PDP publicity secretary said that the party was not unaware of the disparity between workers income and their sacrifices.

” We appreciate your perseverance and exceptional work ethic.

“Your dedication exemplifies a culture of excellence, and we recognise the significant contributions you make to our state.

” As we celebrate workers’ day 2025, PDP, as a major stakeholder in the Ogun State developmental project and a responsible political organisation, is committed to your welfare, job security, and overall wellbeing.

” Our party’s enviable relationship with the Ogun workforce between 2003 and 2011 remains unmatched in the annals of Labour/Government history, not only in Ogun State but an undeniable reference point in Nigeria as a whole.

” This was a symbiotic partnership that reawakened the sleeping giant and returned Ogun to the era of her fullness of glory and posterity,” he said.

Adebayo further said that the party appreciated civil servants efforts and sweats that showcased the love for the state.

” The PDP honors and salutes every effort you make, every sweat that showcases your love for our state, and every commitment that reflects your passion for our dear state.

” We reiterate our principled solidarity, at all times, with the cause of advancing the common good and legitimate demands and aspirations of all Ogun workforce,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)