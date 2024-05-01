Workers’ Day: PDP felicitates workers in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has felicitated the workers in the State on the occasion of the 2024 Worker’s Day.

Mr Abraham Catoh, its State Publicity Secretary, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Catoh said the party was in solidarity with the workers in the State and the entire country for their resilience and commitment to duty towards national development.

He said, “The PDP reiterates its commitment to supporting good governance at all levels and government’s efforts in reducing the pains and plight of all workers, including the private sector, as they are the bedrock of the entire governance structure and economic development.”

“We wish the Nigerian workers a happy May Day celebration,” he said. (NAN)

By Moses Kolo