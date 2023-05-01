Workers Day: NLC tasks President-elect on citizens’ welfare

By Olaide Ayinde

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bauchi state chapter, has called on the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to sustain and improve on citizens’ welfare and security in the country.

Chairman of the Chapter, Dauda Shuaibu, made the call in Bauchi on Monday during the commemoration of the 2023 International Workers Day, jointly organised by the state Trade Union Congress and the NLC.

According to him, citizens’ welfare and security are the cardinal objectives of any responsible administration.

He said: “The issue of pervasive poverty and joblessness of our youths and graduates should be tackled frontally.

“This may help to reduce frequent kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, terrorism and all sorts of social vices in the country, as no nation could prosper under the atmosphere of insecurity.

“The value of our currency has crumbled due to high inflation. The N30,000 new national minimum wage can no longer make any positive impact on the lives of workers.

“We therefore call on the President-elect to assemble a team of technocrats with high patriotism to address the issue of the national economy in his first 100 days in office to bring down the high cost of living in our country.”

On behalf of the union, the Chairman also congratulated Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on his re-election and urged him to continue carrying the union along in his administration.

In his address, Gov. Mohammed said since the inception of his administration, measures had been put in place to ensure stabilisation of payment of salaries and pensions in the state.

Represented by the state’s Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, the governor added that his administration had also implemented various policies and programmes aimed at motivating civil servants.

“I wish to reiterate my irrevocable commitment to raise the standard of living of the good people of Bauchi State.

“I have initiated and executed meaningful projects that have direct bearing on the socio-economic wellbeing of our people.

“Plans are underway for more developmental projects to be executed across the 20 Local Government Areas of Bauchi State,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement on May 1.

It is aimed at providing labour leaders and workers the opportunity to come together to reflect over the past one year, evaluate performance and re-assess the State of the Nation. (NAN)