Workers Day: NLC decries non payment of union remittances, pension in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State has decried the non payment of union remittances, pension and gratuity for retired civil servants and salary as scheduled in the state.

Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, the state NLC Chairman made the assertion in his address at the Workers Day celebration in Sokoto on Monday.

Aliyu did: “It has been a great year of struggle for trade unions in the state for the cause of their members.

“Series of meetings were held with the state government in resolving issues concerning members’ welfare and a lot had been achieved.

“However, non training and re-training of existing civil servants and payment of staff salary as scheduled, as well as pension and gratuity has remained a great challenge.

“Also included is the non payment of remittances to the union, cooperative and others which were deducted from workers salary and yet not remitted to those concerned for almost six months.”

The Chairman luaded the state government for the development so far made in the past four years, while assuring that the NLC will cooperate with the incoming government in moving the state forward.

“On our part, we will work hand in hand with the state government in ensuring speedy development in the state and members’ welfare all the time,” he added.

In his address, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal commended the workers for their good morale and commitment toward the development of the state.

Tambuwal, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, the State Head of Service, reiterated the commitment of the state government in ensuring the welfare and well-being of workers.

“It is good to remind you that in its effort to make workers happy; the state government has initiated the motorcycle loan scheme for you.

“This is in order to ease your daily transportation to and from offices to enable you discharge your duties efficiently and smoothly,” he said.

The governor added that the state government celebrate workers for their effort in building the economy of the state.

“Never ever imagine that your contributions are too small. Your effort do not go unnoticed,” Tambuwal added. (NAN)