Workers’ Day: ‘Nigerian workers are our greatest resources’ – NBA

By Sandra Umeh

As the nation celebrates Worker’s Day, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in national affairs.

Maikyau made the commedation in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Monday, to commemorate the international workers’ day celebration.

He lauded the steadfastness of Nigerian workers, who continued to keep the “wheels” of the country running, inspite of our national challenges.

Maikyau also urged members of the legal profession to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the NBA employment bureau, even as the association works to resolve issues of workers’ remuneration.

Besides, Maikyau called on the incoming administration to focus on policies that will promote the growth of SMEs in the country.

“As we join the rest of the world in marking the 2023 international Workers’ Day, we are reminded that Nigerian workers, not oil, gold or other natural resources, are our greatest resource.

“Now, more than ever, deliberate steps must be taken to safeguard the socio-economic rights of workers.

“I, therefore, call on the incoming administration at the federal and state government levels, to initiate, reinvigorate, and focus on policies that promotes inclusiveness, protect SMSEs, grow the middle-class and pririotise infrastructural development.

“Within the legal profession, we are working to resolve the perennial challenges of employee remuneration, through the recommendations of the NBA remuneration committee.

“The proposed measures will bring respite to and improve the quality of living of our colleagues,” the statement read in part.

Maikyau noted that the NBA employment bureau was created to serve as an interface in bridging the supply gap of legal personnel in both the public and private sectors.

He pledged NBA’s continued commitment in championing the continuous professional development of lawyers, and ensuring that they are well equipped to thrive both locally and in the global market. (NAN)