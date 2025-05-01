Workers Day : NHRC commends workers resilience amidst economic challenges, hardship

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in spite of economic challenges and hardship.

By Edith Nwapi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in spite of economic challenges and hardship.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, gave the commendation in his message to celebrate the 2025 Workers Day.



Ojukwu stated that the commission notes with great concern the harsh economic realities occasioned by the recent economic reforms.

He lamented that these have exacerbated poverty , rendering individuals vulnerable to preventive illnesses and deaths due to inadequate access to nutrition and healthcare.

“NHRC extends its solidarity to all Nigerian workers whose untiring commitment continues to drive the nation’s progress, even amidst daunting economic challenges.

“Nigerian workers are facing unprecedented hardships due to high inflation rate which has significantly eroded the purchasing power of salaries, making it increasingly difficult for workers to afford basic necessities of life.

“The soaring cost of transportation has further compounded these challenges, often hindering workers’ ability to commute to their workplaces, thereby affecting overall productivity,” he said.

He commended the Federal Government nevertheless, for some of the initiatives so far taken to alleviate the economic hardship.

He called for economic reforms that prioritise human dignity, social justice and the well-being of citizens.

According to him, ‘Nigerians deserve policies that ensure decent work, fair wages and access to essential services, which will enable them to live with dignity and hope for a better future.’

He noted that the commission has observed reports indicating that law enforcement agencies have at some times suppressed peaceful protests, adding that protests were organised by citizens and workers to draw attention to their grievances.

“Such actions contravene the constitutional right to peaceful assembly but also stifle the democratic expression of concerns which is vital for national development” he said.

Ojukwu therefore, called on the government to engage more in constructive dialogue, as promised during the end of the bad governance protests.

He added the need for dialogue that fosters open communication channels with labour unions and workers’ representatives to collaboratively address their concerns.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that law enforcement agencies respect and uphold citizens’ rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in all aspects of their lives including economic concerns.

The NHRC boss further urged labour unions to adopt more proactive measures in advocating for workers’ rights as they serve as robust platforms for voicing workers’ concerns and negotiating better conditions on their behalf.

Ojukwu reiterated the Commission’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of Nigerian workers and ensuring that their voices are heard, respected, and acted upon.

“The International Labour Day serves as a strong reminder of the invaluable contribution of the Nigerian Workers to National Development” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Labour Day otherwise known as Workers Day is celebrated annually on May 1st.

It is marked to honour the contributions and struggles of Workers worldwide.

It originated from the 1886 Haymarket event which acknowledged the Labour movement ‘s fight for fair conditions and decent pay.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)