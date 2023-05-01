Workers Day: NAPPS wants governments provide grants for private schools

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools Nigeria (NAPPS) has appealed to the federal and state governments to make provision for grants to private schools in their annual budgets.

The National President of NAPPS, Mr Yomi Otubela, made the appeal in a statement to commemorate the 2023 Workers Day, on Monday in Lagos State.

Otubela said that governments should set aside annual grants for private schools to serve as a palliatives for smooth running of the private education sub-sector.

“This appeal is imperative because of the increasing cost of running private schools in the country amid the multiplicity of levies and taxations imposed on private school operators coupled with high interests on loans.

“Governments and employers of labour in the private sector must find a way of ensuring uninterrupted labour services in the country.

“Similarly, we encourage private school investors to make nece

ssary reviews of their employment terms and conditions to give room for proper motivation of workers in the private education sub-sector.

“It is only a motivated workforce that can add values that will enhance proper teaching and learning to take place in our schools, even in public schools,” he said.

Otubela said that governments would need to adhere strictly to agreements with workers in all sectors.

He said that the economy could not afford to be weighed down by frequent industrial actions.

“We should remember that no nation can attain sustainable economic development amid frequent industrial actions by workers.

“Generally, the importance of workers in nation-building cannot be over-emphasised, and for those in the education sector in particular, I salute their courage, sacrifices, and resilience.

“Amidst challenges, they have continued to ensure that our children in schools are constantly exposed to quality teaching and learning in a safe environment,” he said.

Otubela said that the 2023 Workers Day was being celebrated as Nigeria looked forward to a smooth transition from one administration to another, in May.

“It is our hope and prayers that the next administration will not only foster unity among different ethnic groups in the country but bring about a significant improvement in the quality of life for the citizens,” he said.(NAN)